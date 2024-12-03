Sadly indications are that there won’t be any fuel price relief to look forward to in December, with possible price hikes for both petrol and diesel predicted. Although unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) points to a possible petrol price decrease of around seven cents per litre for 93 Unleaded and a small increase of three cents for 95 Unleaded, the Automobile Association (AA) warns that the anticipated increase in industry margins could result in both grades increasing in price.

Nonetheless, petrol prices are unlikely to stray too far from the current levels of R20.51 at the coast and R21.31 in Gauteng, where 93 Unleaded is pegged at R20.98. Diesel, meanwhile, looks set to increase by 48 cents or more, while illuminating paraffin is likely to increase by around 43 cents per litre. The revised industry margins, which apply at storage, distribution, wholesale and retail levels, will become known when the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announces the official fuel price adjustments ahead of implementation on Wednesday, December 4.