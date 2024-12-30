Angry aunties from Mitchells Plain have clapped back at the racist comments made by Nobuntu “Nobs” Mkhize on a FlySafair flight to Cape Town. The violent altercation which has gone viral on social media has seen die Plain se mense spoeling hulle bekke uit at Mkhize’s comments.

Mkhize, who has since been identified as a staff member at the SABC, was caught on video assaulting flight crew and making racist comments, allegedly after they refused to serve her more dop during the 135-minute flight. She boarded a Boxing Day flight from Durban to Cape Town. In clips recorded by passengers, Mkhize is seen pushing a coloured air hostess and pulling her hair, screaming: “Fuck off. Go do your job.”

flysafair incident yesterday dbn to cape town. Hope she's in Jail. 😢 pic.twitter.com/GF9DPheePf — The General 💧 (@KingMntungwa) December 27, 2024 As other passengers intervene, she shouts: “You’re a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. When we land, I’m going to take an Uber home. You don’t even have a [driver’s] licence. You don’t even have a car.” FlySafair has since banned her from all their flights. Subcouncil chairperson Franchesca Walker, says she got a skrik when she saw the video.

Walker shares: “I am from Eastridge and I was so disgusted to hear what she said. “I don’t know where she comes on her racist views but she must come to Mitchells Plain and see how lekker the women skut here in their cars. I am an executive politician from Tafelsig High and I grew up in Mitchells Plain. “I have class, style, brains, self-respect, dignity and I drive a Ford Ranger 4x4. Where does this aunty get off? Bring haar na my toe. Fool that she is.”

GEARED UP: Franchesca Walker Professional driver Vivienne van der Schuur says Mkhize has a k@k gedagte to assume every coloured is from Mitchells Plain and uneducated. The 48-year-old mom from Strandfontein, who was named Golden Arrow’s best driver, says: “I have been a professional driver all the years and it was not easy for women in Mitchells Plain to become independent considering our painful past and the economic situation. ”For many, that licence is their liberation and she must come say that to our faces in Mitchells Plain and she will see what happens to her.

“Sy praat complete nonsense. I skut around in Ferraris and Lamborghinis. “Mom Bridgette Roman from Rocklands says she was outraged by Mkhize’s comments and could not believe her ears. Roman says: “As a young woman growing up in Mitchells Plain, my parents never had cars and never drove.