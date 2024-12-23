The Sassa and the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) payment dates for January 2025 have been revealed. These are the grant payment dates for January 2025:

Older person’s grant will be paid from 3 January (this includes grants linked to these accounts)

Disability grants will be paid from 6 January (this includes grants linked to these accounts)

Children’s grants will be paid from 7 January. Sassa has said that there is no need for grant recipients to withdraw cash on the first day as the money will remain in the account until it is needed. For the Covid-19 SRD payment, the January 2025 payment dates are as follows - payments for clients who were approved for the month of January 2025 will be processed from January 25 to 31, 2025.

Clients need to view their status on the SRD website for the exact date that the payment will reflect in their bank account. This year, Sassa has also announced increases in the social grant amounts that was effective from October 2024. According to Sassa, these are the new grant amounts:

– Old age grant (below 75 years): Increase from R2,180 to R2,190 – Old age grant (above 75 years): increase from R2,200 to R2,210 – War veterans grant: increase from R2,200 to R2,210