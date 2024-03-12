The Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has asked South Africans to be patient as the ministry and Eskom work to resolve load shedding over the long term. The minister was briefing the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2022, outlining steps to fix Eskom and end load shedding.

Following this, a National Energy Crisis Committee was established to ensure that the plan was fully implemented to achieve its objectives. Ramokgopa said the R80 billion cash injection from National Treasury will allow Eskom to ramp up planned maintenance and rid SA of load shedding. The ministry has already received R44bn of this money. The minister has also expressed confidence in new Eskom chief executive, Dan Marokane.