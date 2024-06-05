There will be some relief for motorists at the pumps today when fuel prices are set to drop. According to a statement released by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), the price of both grades of petrol will drop by R1.24 per litre while the cost of diesel falls by between R1.08 (50ppm) and R1.18 (500ppm).

What this means at the pumps is that 95 Unleaded will now cost you R23.46 at the coast and R24.25 in the inland regions where 93 Unleaded petrol will retail for R23.91, reports IOL. A 30 litre tank of petrol, assuming you drive a smaller car, will now be R37.20 cheaper than it was last month, while a 50 litre refuel in a medium vehicle will save you R62. The wholesale price of 50ppm diesel will now be set at R20.40 at the coast and R21.16 inland, keeping in mind that the unregulated retail prices will be more than R2 higher.