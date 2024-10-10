Tributes have poured in following the passing of iconic Rhema Bible Church leader, Raynor 'Ray' McCauley. The death of the 75-year-old was announced by his family in a statement on Tuesday night.

“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, an evangelical leader,” McCauley’s son, Joshua McCauley, a senior pastor at the church, said. President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was saddened to learn of McCauley's death. “Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Singer, Loyiso Bala, paid tribute to McCauley for his mentorship and support: “Ps Ray is the man who called me to ministry, mentoring me through my journey, always loving and supporting my family in every possible way. Some of the sweetest memories are of him sending Jen and me the most beautiful lilies every time on our anniversary.” McCauley’s family said he had stepped back from active church duties “but remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ”. Before he became a pastor, McCauley pursued a career in bodybuilding, earning the title of Mr South Africa and placing third in the 1974 Mr Universe competition in London.

He also worked as a nightclub bouncer. In 1978, McCauley attended the Rhema Bible Training Center in Oklahoma, with his first wife, Lyndie. Upon returning to South Africa, the couple founded Rhema Bible Church, initially holding services in their home with just 13 attendees. Today, the church has over 45,000 members.