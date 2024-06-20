Motorists can look forward to more relief at the petrol pumps as fuel prices look set to fall in July. According to the latest update from the Central Energy Fund, a petrol price decrease in the region of R1 is looking likely for next month.

However, the picture is not crystal clear as on Wednesday, the average over-recovery of R1.07 for 95 Unleaded, had been on a slight downward trajectory as the outlook has deteriorated. The diesel equation is deteriorating at a more rapid rate and while the current picture points to reductions in the region of 40 cents, that could easily fall below the 20-cent mark if current trends prevail. The daily fuel price snapshot released by the CEF on June 19. Should the R1 petrol-price cut materialise, 95 Unleaded petrol will fall to around R22.46 at the coast and R23.25 in Gauteng, where 93 ULP will adjust to around R22.91.