The fuel price outlook for August shows that minor decreases will be the order of the day for petrol and diesel.
The latest snapshot released by the Central Energy Fund yesterday shows a minor over-recovery that could lead to petrol price decreases of around eight cents for 95 Unleaded petrol and four cents for 93 ULP.
The diesel price outlook is less clear-cut at present. While the month-average points to a six cent decrease for 500ppm and an eight cent increase for the cleaner 50ppm, the latest daily numbers show a stronger over-recovery that could lead to decreases for both grades by month-end if current price trends prevail.