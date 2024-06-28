This follows a public outcry over a leaked letter from DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille detailing the party's initial demands.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has outlined the party's revised stance on cabinet positions in the GNU coalition government, in a communication to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Steenhuisen, the DA has been offered six cabinet portfolios including Home Affairs; Basic Education; Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC); Public Works and Infrastructure; Communications and Digital Technologies; and Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Additionally, the party has been offered deputy ministerial positions in Finance (with full cabinet committee rights), Energy and Electricity, Small Business Development, and one other to be determined.

Steenhuisen expressed cautious satisfaction with the offer, stating, "In terms of the quality of the portfolios listed above – both in Cabinet and in terms of Deputy Ministries – the DA is satisfied and regards these as a serious offer."