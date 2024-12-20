Careless traditional nurses and illegal circumcisions have been cited as among the reasons for the deaths of 17 initiates during the Eastern Cape summer initiation season. The death toll increased by nine following the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) went on a three-day oversight visit to Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts, which are historically hotspots for initiation- related deaths.

Dehydration and septic infections, mostly in illegal initiation schools, were cited as major causes of the tragic deaths. Some deaths were caused by careless traditional nurses. One initiate was burned beyond recognition in his hut near Stutterheim, and another died from lung issues.

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC, Zolile Williams, said in another case in Tsolo, an initiate died after his father removed him from a legal school. Williams explains: “Unfortunately, the son died in his father’s care. That case is being investigated. “We are worried about the increasing number of deaths. Most initiates died in the OR Tambo district. Many of these deaths are at illegal schools.”

COGTA MEC: Zolile Williams According to Committee Chairperson Zweli Mkhize, the recent oversight was to assess sites in the municipality to ensure compliance with the Customary Initiation Act. He added that no progress was made on arresting the people responsible for the deaths. Mkhize says: “It looks like dehydration is a major cause of death of initiates in the Eastern Cape.