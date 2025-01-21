THE police officer arrested for the rape of a remandee has made his first appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court. Constable Naveron Jacobs, 35, was formally charged on Friday, two days after the 41-year-old woman reported the incident to Pollsmoor correctional officers.

The State said it was a Schedule 5 offence. Jacobs stood emotionless in the dock with his hands behind his back and did not turn to look at the public gallery. The State confirmed that Jacobs has no convictions, no pending cases and no outstanding warrants and that he was a first-time offender.

The prosecutor Brandon Clacher said the alleged incident was committed while the officer was on duty. Jacobs, an orderly who worked in the sexual crimes regional court at Blue Downs Magistrates Court, had allegedly raped a female remandee as she walked back to the holding cells. She was then transported to Pollsmoor Prison where she reported the incident to the correctional officers.

A case was opened by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the accused was charged. Constable Naveron Jacobs IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “The female victim, who is awaiting trial at Pollsmoor Prison was on 14 January 2025 transported to Blue Downs Magistrate Court to appear as an accused person. “Two police members of Blue Downs court drop her off at the court.

“After the victim appeared at the court she was taken to the court cell by a police member and before she and the police member got to the holding cell the police member raped the victim. “The victim reported the incident to the warden at Pollsmoor prison and IPID was informed. A rape case was registered.” National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges may be added.

“A 35-year-old police officer appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court charged with rape and attempted sexual assault. “More charges are likely to be added against the Mfuleni Police Station based police officer as the investigation continues. The State intends to oppose the accused’s application for bail due to the seriousness of the offences he committed. “Also, he committed them while he was in his professional capacity with the accused as an inmate.