IT’S all kicking off at the third Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship innie Kaap this weekend. Fairbairn College Multi Purpose Hall in Goodwood is the place to be, where eight African Countries are ready to do battle over on 1st and 2nd February 2025.

Hosts and defending champions, the SA Youth Kung Fu team will be out to kick butt all over again after being crowned Southern Africa champions last year. This year, the tournament is being sponsored by the City of Cape Town. Looking to upset the hosts and show off their eie kung fu skills are fighters from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda and Tanzania.

The teams will clash in full contact San Da Chinese Kickboxing, while the athletes will also face off in weapons divisions, kata and taolu forms as well as group synchronised divisions. SA’s team of 38 martial artists is coached by the Kaaps se eie Legends of Kungfu World Champion Shifu Muhammad Junaid “MJ Li” Chafeker. An optimistic MJ says: “The team has been working hard for months and 8 seniors in The Squad recently returned from The Hong Kong Championship with a significant medals haul, so that experience will certainly count.