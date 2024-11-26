There has been a noted decrease in the numbers of robberies, rapes and murders in the country, according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
Reading the latest crime statistics from July 1 to September 30, Mchunu said the 17 community-reported serious crimes showed an overall decline of 5.1%.
"Specifically, contact crime decreased by 3.0%, property-related crime saw a reduction of 9.9%, and other serious crime decreased by 3.4%.
“Focusing on contact crime, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5,8%, sexual offences by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8,8%," Mchunu said.
He said additionally, at a national level, rape decreased by 3.1%, while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively, reported IOL.
"Among the 17 community-reported crime categories monitored, the only increases were observed in attempted murder, assault GBH and commercial crime, which rose by 2.2%, 1.0% and 18.5% respectively," the minister said.
But while murder saw a decrease of 5.8%, the number of women and children killed was up.
Murders against women saw an 8.6% increase, and there was a 7.5% increase in the murder of children.
These are grim statistics as the country marks the start of the annual “16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children” campaign.
GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron says: “The level of GBVF in South Africa is a consequence of a toxic cocktail of inherited gender prejudices and inequalities.
“To address the scourge of GBVF in the country we first need to address the conditions that make crime prevalent in South Africa: poverty and inequality.”