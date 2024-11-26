There has been a noted decrease in the numbers of robberies, rapes and murders in the country, according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Reading the latest crime statistics from July 1 to September 30, Mchunu said the 17 community-reported serious crimes showed an overall decline of 5.1%.

"Specifically, contact crime decreased by 3.0%, property-related crime saw a reduction of 9.9%, and other serious crime decreased by 3.4%. “Focusing on contact crime, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5,8%, sexual offences by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8,8%," Mchunu said. He said additionally, at a national level, rape decreased by 3.1%, while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively, reported IOL.

"Among the 17 community-reported crime categories monitored, the only increases were observed in attempted murder, assault GBH and commercial crime, which rose by 2.2%, 1.0% and 18.5% respectively," the minister said. But while murder saw a decrease of 5.8%, the number of women and children killed was up. Murders against women saw an 8.6% increase, and there was a 7.5% increase in the murder of children.