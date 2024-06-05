A 44-year-old man who is accused of killing a Durban mother, allegedly because of her support of Palestine, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. Grayson James Beare appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Beare’s appearance is in relation to the stabbing of a woman and two of her family members on June 2, in the Glenmore area. “The woman died, and her family members, who were also allegedly stabbed multiple times, were seriously injured.” She said the matter was adjourned to June 11, for bail investigation and for Beare to undergo mental assessment.

“The state is opposed to bail.” Beare will remain in custody. IOL earlier reported that KZN police responded to reports of a stabbing incident on Hyder Road at around 3am on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said upon arrival of police at the crime scene, they found a man in possession of a blood-stained knife. “A woman was lying on the floor bleeding, so were two men who also had stab wounds. “The woman was declared dead at the scene and the two injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.”

The injured person are believed to be the woman’s husband and her son. A 10-year-old girl who survived the attack told police that the suspect stated that he was stabbing them because they supported Palestine. “The man also allegedly threatened to rape the little girl,” said Netshiunda.