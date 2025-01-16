CAPE Town, stand up. Your hometown has been ranked as the No.1 city on the planet. In an announcement on Wednesday morning, UK-based Time Out magazine named the Mother City the Best City in the World for 2025.

Our buzzing metropolis climbs one place from last year’s second place on the prestigious list. Time Out said Cape Town scored highly across the board for “its beauty, overall happiness and top-notch food scene”. Apart from the amazing food and drink, nightlife, and rich culture, the magazine hailed the city’s natural wonders.

From world-class beaches, access to nature and an abundance of wildlife to the iconic Table Mountain, Kaapstad has it all. The City of Cape Town reports that more than 18 500 people around the world shared their thoughts on their city, including Time Out’s regular readers. A panel of more than 100 city experts, drawn from Time Out’s global network, was also asked to name the most exciting cities in the world right now.