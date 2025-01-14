MURDERED teen mom-to-be Jamie-Lee Martinus’ boyfriend’s father is happy that the man accused of killing is staying behind bars. Lulamani Cholo, 54, who is accused of killing 16-year-old Jamie-Lee from Delft on New Year’s Day, made his second court appearance at the Bellville Magistrates Court yesterday on a charge of murder.

The matter was postponed to 20 January for a formal bail application and SAP 69. At Cholo’s first court appearance on 6 January, he said that he did not know what he was being accused of. Jamie-Lee, who was eight-months pregnant at the time, was fatally stabbed in the neck just after the clock struck midnight on 1 January in Letaba Crescent, Leiden where she lived with her boyfriend.

According to her friends who witnessed the attack, they were outside shooting fireworks when Jamie-Lee was struggling to light her 100-shooter. Cholo allegedly came from behind and grabbed her 100-shooter. When she grabbed it back, Cholo allegedly pushed her and she fell on her stomach and when she confronted him, he allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her in the neck.

Christian May, the father of Jamie-Lee’s boyfriend, said that so far he is satisfied with the outcome of the court proceedings as long as Cholo is not a free man and remains in custody. He says: “I am happy that he is not getting bail because I don’t want him to get bail at all. “He is actually safe where he is now because he is a violent man.

“If he gets out on bail he might do the same to someone else when he is drunk.” “Alcohol plays a different role in people’s life, some people don’t know how to use alcohol so it is best that he stays where he is. “We already handed in the petition last week at the previous court case, so we hope that it will be taken into consideration as we are opposed to him getting bail.”