THE man accused of killing 16-year-old mom-to-be Jamie-Lee Martinus said he doesn’t know what he’s accused of in his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrates Court yesterday.

Jamie-Lee Martinus was fatally stabbed in the neck while eight-months pregnant just after the clock struck midnight on 1 January in Letaba Crescent, Leiden where she lived with her boyfriend. According to her friends who witnessed the attack, they were outside shooting fireworks when Jamie-Lee was struggling to light her 100-shooter.

The unknown drunk man now identified as Lulamani Cholo, 54, allegedly came from behind and grabbed her 100-shooter. When she grabbed it back, Lulamani allegedly pushed her and she fell on her stomach and when she confronted him, he allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her in the neck. OUTCRY: Family and friends called for justice for Jamie-Lee Martinus and her unborn son She was rushed to Delft Day Hospital with private transport and at around 10am, she was transferred to Tygerberg Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

When the Magistrate asked Lulamani if he wants legal representation or if he is going to speak for himself, he said that he will speak for himself as he does not know what he is being accused of. After the Magistrate explained the seriousness of being charged with murder, he then changed his mind to have legal aid. The matter has been postponed to 13 January for bail application.

Friends and the family of Jamie-lee’s boyfriend came out with posters and placards calling for justice. A petition was handed over with signatures from community members opposing bail. Lulamani’s family also came out to show their support to the accused, however Jamie-Lee’s family was not in attendance