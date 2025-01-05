THE new year was off to a tragic start for two Delft families after a 16-year-old pregnant Jamie-Lee Martinus was fatally stabbed in the neck after the clock struck midnight on 1 January.

According to friends of Jamie-Lee who witnessed the attack, the incident took place just after midnight oin Letaba Crescent, Leiden where she stayed at her boyfriend’s house. The witnesses claim that they were outside shooting fireworks. A chommie says: “We went to the shop to buy more klappetjies.

“Jamie-Lee was standing with someone about a house away from the shop because she was struggling to light her 100-shooters and while they were struggling a drunk man approached them from behind and grabbed the 100-shooter from her. “She grabbed it back and the 100-shooter probably went against him then he pushed her.” “She fell on her stomach. She got up and confronted the man asking ‘Bhuti, why do you push a pregnant woman’.

"The man responded something in Xhosa about pregnant woman and next thing he pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her in the neck.” “We did not know at first that she was stabbed, we just saw the blood on her white dress. The community chased him and we threw bricks at him and he ran away. He was also walking with a small child.” Jamie-Lee was rushed to Delft Day Hospital with private transport. At around 10am, she transferred to Tygerberg Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a murder case was registered for investigation. He reports: “We can confirm that an adult male was arrested in connection with the murder and will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court once he has been charged.” “Delft police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident in Letaba Street, Leiden, Delft in which a 16-year-old female and her unborn baby were fatally injured.”

“According to reports the victim was stabbed by a man who argued with her and was taken to a medical facility in a private vehicle where she later died. The incident was only reported to police on Thursday, 2 January 2025.” The tragic news of Jamie-Lee made the rounds on social media leaving many people shocked and seeking justice for her and her unborn son's death. Jacky Ockhuizen from the Delft Community Police Forum added: “Delft CPF seriously condemn this attack on this young girl who was really innocent during this attack.