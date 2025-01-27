The district surgeon has ruled that Manenberg man accused of viciously stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death amid schizophrenia claims is fit to stand trial. This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday as Moegamat Ghaliem Phillips, 42, returned to court for the made a brief appearance for the murder of mom Amirah Abrahams.

Phillips was busted by Manenberg cops on 22 December as detectives swarmed the horrific murder scene where the mother of two was found with multiple stab wounds to her body. At the time, her devastated family revealed that she was six-months pregnant and the couple were expecting a son. Phillips was arrested on the same day and appeared in court two days later.

The bail hearing was put on hold in recent weeks amid claims that Phillips suffered from schizophrenia and was allegedly an outpatient at Valkenberg Hospital and is a schizophrenic. However, the investigating officer could not verify this but did establish that he is an outpatient at Heideveld Hospital. Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says the matter was returned to court on Friday where it was announced that the district surgeon found no abnormalities and Phillips was deemed fit to stand trial.

Speaking on behalf of the Amirah’s family, Peters says: “The district surgeon’s confirmation reinforces what we, Amirah’s loved ones and the community, have known all along—justice must take its course without delay or diversion. “This ruling is a critical step forward in ensuring accountability and bringing closure to a grieving family. “It is a testament to the thoroughness and fairness of the legal process, and we are grateful for this development as it clears the way for the trial to proceed."

The family says they believe he was acting as if he had mental health issues to avoid facing murder charges. Peters adds: "It was evident from his demeanour and actions that he was attempting to manipulate the system to evade responsibility. “When he emerged from the holding cells for his second appearance, it was clear that he was putting on an act, seemingly coached on how to feign mental instability.

“This calculated attempt to avoid facing the full weight of the law is not uncommon, but we are relieved that the truth has prevailed, and he will now answer for his heinous actions in court.” Peters said they will continue to fight for justice for Amirah as the bail hearing is set to go ahead on 29 January. She adds: “Her tragic death, while carrying new life within her, is a devastating reminder of the urgent need to address violence against women in our communities.