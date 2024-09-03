South Africa’s much-anticipated - and huge - petrol price decrease for September has been confirmed by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE). From Wednesday, September 4, the price of both grades of petrol will decrease by 92 cents per litre, while diesel will come down by between 79 cents (500ppm) and R1.05 (50ppm).

A litre of 95 Unleaded petrol will now cost you R21.40 at the coast. This effectively means petrol will now be at its lowest level since February 2023. Diesel will be reduced to prices last seen in July 2023, with the wholesale price of 50ppm now listed at R18.93 at the coast and R19.69 in the inland regions. Those filling up a small car with around 30 litres of petrol stand to save in the region of R27.60 from Wednesday, while a 50 litre refuel in a larger vehicle will cost R46 less.

But those with diesel-powered bakkies and SUVs stand to save the most per tank, provided they use 50ppm, with a 70 litre refuel costing R73.50 less. The DMRE said September’s petrol and diesel price decreases come mostly as a result of lower international fuel prices, while a slightly stronger Rand added around 11 cents to the equation. However, the department has worked in a 5.3 cent per litre retail margin increase, that will come into effect when the fuel price adjustments take place on September 4. This, it said, was necessary to accommodate wage increases for pump attendants as well as cashiers and admin staff.