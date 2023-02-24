A Mitchells Plain family says they were devastated to learn that a father and son whom they had reported missing had in fact died in a car accident. Layton, 20, and Melvin Meyer, 59, were killed on Saturday night in Tafelsig.

According to family spokesperson Willmene Markus, Melvin’s widow reported her husband and son missing on Monday morning after they did not return to their home in Beacon Valley. TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal collision in Tafelsig. “On Tuesday my sister found out that there had been an accident on Saturday night and Layton and Melvin were involved in the accident but sadly passed away, they have been away from home since Saturday afternoon,” Willmene explains. “It is a very devastating time for the family because my brother-in-law Melvin was the breadwinner.”

According to police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, Mitchells Plain SAPS attended the scene. “Upon arrival at the corner of Spine and Tafelberg roads in Tafelsig at around 11pm, they found the bodies of two males who sustained fatal injuries lying on the side of the road. TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal collision in Tafelsig. “The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi adds.

“A female who also sustained serious injuries was transported to a nearby hospital. “Report suggested that the driver of a motor vehicle was travelling on Spine Road when he collided with the victims. “Mitchells Plain police registered a culpable homicide for further investigation.”

Father and son: Melvin Meyer, 59, and Layton Meyer, 20. Picture supplied According to a witness who came across the accident on her way home from work, the driver wasn’t drunk. “It was load shedding and he never saw them and he knocked three people, two guys and one woman. “The driver did not appear to be drunk, he looked normal but I think he was in shock.”