The outspoken minister has taken up exercise following his appointment to the portfolio.

In an effort to drop his vetrolle, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has launched #Wednesdayweight.

McKenzie is encouraging others to take out their scales and follow suit.

In a video on X, McKenzie explains that at the time of his appointment, he weighed 146 kg.

"I started walking and running sometimes but mostly walking. Now I've decided to take it a notch further. We are now having Wednesday weigh-in. Please go get your scale and we are going to weigh in every Wednesday," he said.