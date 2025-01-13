POLICE have launched a manhunt for two skurke who shot and killed a constable in Mfuleni during a robbery on Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says the 32-year-old off-duty cop was killed on his way to work.

His statement reads: “Western Cape police have launched an extensive manhunt for two suspects who shot and killed an off duty police constable aged 32 during a robbery in Mfuleni. “An appeal is made to the public to come forward with information that can assist with the investigation. “At around 5.30am [on Sunday], the victim, who was on his way to report for duty at the Cape Town International Airport, was waiting for a colleague in Gcuwa Street Mfuleni in his private vehicle when he was approached by two unknown assailants according to eyewitness accounts, and shot.

“The victim who was unarmed at the time of the incident was robbed of his cellphone.” Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile has assured that no resources will be spared in catching the killer.pic on file Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile visited the crime scene and condemned the callous attack on the SAPS constable and vowed to use all available resources to bring the killers to book. He also expressed his sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen member.

Rafique Foflonker of the Western Cape Provincial Police Forum Board says they are devastated by the incident. He adds: “We are devastated by the shooting, it was absolutely senseless. “We send our condolences to his family and we call on the public to come forward with information.

“It is a sad day for the community of Mfuleni and the broader Cape Town crimefighting community who have lost a dedicated officer in the line of duty.” Crime scene PICTURE: LEON KNIPE “We call on the community and police to pull out all the stops to catch the perpetrators.’ Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais has also called on the public to come forward with information.