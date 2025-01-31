THE most wanted skollie in Manenberg has finally been sent to the mang after evading cops for nearly five years. Manenberg station commander Brigadier Jayce Naidoo revealed that swift action by the Serious Violent Crime and Crime Intelligence Detectives after a tip-off led to the arrest of Gcobani Tofile.

Naidoo confirmed that the 27-year-old suspected hitman, who is believed to be a member of the Fancy Boys gang, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He explains: “The team successfully apprehended Gcobani Tofile, a 27-year-old most wanted male suspect in the Manemberg precinct. He appeared in Athlone Magistrate Court after evading the law for several years. “Tofile was wanted for several serious violent crimes, including multiple counts of gang-related murders and attempted murders in 2020 and 2022.”

Brigadier Jayce Naidoo Naidoo said cops launched a manhunt for Tofile spanning across two provinces after he allegedly embarked on a killing spree after jumping camp from the Hard Livings gang to the Fancy Boys. He added while Tofile was on the run the community and witnesses were gripped in fear of his return. The top cop says: "In 2020, Tofile instilled fear in the Manenberg community and traumatised the families of the deceased with his violent actions, forcing them to flee their homes in fear of being murdered.

“Fleeing across two provinces to evade arrest, his time finally ran out as the pursuit of the patient long arm of the law ended with his capture." Naidoo explains on Sunday, a source came forward to piemp Tofile, who had been admitted to a local hospital. Manenberg Police Station. CREDIT: File photo Naidoo adds: “A reliable community source reported that Tofile had been admitted to Mitchells Plain Hospital for medical treatment, after he was severely assaulted by rival gangs in an unrelated gang incident.

“The detectives made the arrest as he was receiving treatrment and he was brought to Manenberg SAPS.” During his court appearance, Tofile was informed that he had been charged with three cases of murder and several attempted murders. The case was postponed to 5 February and he was sent to Pollsmoor Prison. Community Police Forum chairperson Pastor Vernon Visagie praised cops for the arrest saying the court should keep Tofile in custody.