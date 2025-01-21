THE Makhaza Community Policing Forum (CPF) has raised the alarm about the safety of crime fighters following the murder of a neighbourhood watch member. Monwabisi Mkhutshulwa was shot at about 10pm on Friday night while on patrol.

He was with nine other members when three unknown suspects opened fire at him. HARTSEER: Partner Boniswa Stoto His partner and fellow patroller Boniswa Stoto says: “We left our home and joined other members, we saw a guy walking on the road, he was drunk, so we told him to go home. “And we saw him again and told him the same thing. And the third time we saw him was when we walked through a dark passage and he told us that he was finally going home to sleep.

“I was walking in front, Monwabisi told me to walk behind him. Another member was busy looking for the torch because we couldn’t see, and while we waited, I had not noticed that Monwabisi was walking ahead. “We then heard loud bangs and I thought it was fireworks, but the shots were continuous. He didn’t make a sound. I only noticed that he was shot when he fell on the ground.” Stoto said their children have been left severely traumatised.

She adds: “He was very close to our 17-year-old daughter, she has not been able to eat and our son just sleeps most of the time. “I feel numb, I don’t know what is happening to me because he died in front of me.” SCENE: Mkhutshulwa was gunned down in alley at night Makhaza CPF spokesperson Thembelani Nondumo said crime fighters are scared to patrol after the incident.

He warns: “The Police Minister should allocate more resources. he neighbourhood members don’t even have radios, they are not connected, they rely on their cellphones to contact the police. “We also need more vans because now we only have two vehicles for three sectors.” The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile has condemned the killing.

He adds: “On Friday at about 11pm, a group of neighbourhood watch members were patrolling in Ezimfeneni, Nkanini informal settlement in Makhaza when they came across a group of men who were standing on the corner of the street. “It is reported that gunshots were heard of which the deceased was hit in the shoulder and leg. He fell to the ground and succumbed to injury. “A murder docket was registered for further investigation surrounding the circumstances of the incident and to bring those responsible to book.”