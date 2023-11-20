The man suspected to be the mastermind behind the assassination of activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla has died in prison.
He was arrested on Thursday in Peddie in the Eastern Cape.
The 39-year-old was supposed to appear in East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
He was arrested just days after co-suspect Mziyanda Mdlungu was arrested in Katlehong a week ago.
Nkohla-Mabandla and three others were shot on April 17 during a meeting with residents at Philippi station.
Nkohla-Mabandla, the co-founder of Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement, died at the scene. Six months later the police made a breakthrough and arrested the first accused Zukisa Tshabile.
It was during his appearance that the State revealed that the mastermind behind the murder was the owner of a security company.
Nkohla-Mabandla was helping employees who had not been paid by a security company.
The Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi says: “The 39-year-old suspect who was supposed to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court [on Friday morning] in connection with Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla’s murder was found dead in the holding cells.
“No foul play is suspected, as it is confirmed that he died of a heart attack early this morning.”
He said Mdlungu would was set to appear in Athlone Magistrates’ Court this morning.