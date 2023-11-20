The man suspected to be the mastermind behind the assassination of activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla has died in prison. He was arrested on Thursday in Peddie in the Eastern Cape.

The 39-year-old was supposed to appear in East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He was arrested just days after co-suspect Mziyanda Mdlungu was arrested in Katlehong a week ago. Co-Founder of the Ses’khona People’s Movement, Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla, was assassinated while addressing people at the Philippi Train Station in April. Picture: File Nkohla-Mabandla and three others were shot on April 17 during a meeting with residents at Philippi station.

Nkohla-Mabandla, the co-founder of Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement, died at the scene. Six months later the police made a breakthrough and arrested the first accused Zukisa Tshabile. It was during his appearance that the State revealed that the mastermind behind the murder was the owner of a security company. Nkohla-Mabandla was helping employees who had not been paid by a security company.