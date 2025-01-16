WESTERN CAPE Education MEC David Maynier announced that 477 new teaching posts will be added as schools opened for 2025 yesterday. The Democratic Alliance (DA) member said: “Through further budget reprioritisation, we are in a position to make up to 477 new growth posts available to schools with a significant increase in learner numbers in 2025, and provide staff for the new schools we have completed.”

The announcement comes as at least 400 Grade 1 learners and over 2 000 Grade 8 learners in the Western Cape were sonder ’n skool as the new academic year launched. Political parties warn that the drastic cut of 2 407 teachers will see a crippling education system, as they called on Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to intervene. The Western Cape Education Department continues with the placement of 2 677 learners for Grade 1 and Grade 8 this week, according to them it’s a better number than years before.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said they had received late registration and applications since the start of December. Hammond said the WCED received 124 691 Grade 1 and 8 applications for 2025. She explains: “Placement is in progress for 2 677, or 2.1 percent, of Grade 1 and 8 learners.

“While the number of learners requiring placement has decreased since the beginning of December, we have received additional extremely late applications...” Turning to teacher cuts, Brett Herron of the GOOD Party attacked the DA-run WCED, saying: “Learners from less affluent schools, in less privileged areas, face the greatest barriers and the least resources. “This disparity will be compounded by the province’s looming teacher cuts, which threaten to deepen these inequities. Areas like Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain will lose 142 and 176 teachers respectively.