A FIVE-YEAR-OLD laaitie from Manenberg has been declared brain dead after being struck in the head by a gang bullet on Monday. The hartseer family of Ameer Abrahams say they are praying for his recovery after being told by Red Cross Children’s Hospital doctors that they will assess him again this morning.

A 38-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, explains Ameer that was gunned down while walking to a winkel with his father and sister in Irvine Street shortly before 7pm. PANIC: Ameer ran into nearby yard The family member says: “He was walking with his father and his eight-month-old sister to the shop when the shooting started. “He ran to a neighbour's home and collapsed in the yard and that is when everyone realised he was shot in the head."

Panic spread across the community as residents gathered around the little boy who was seen laying in a pool of his own blood. EMERGENCY: Ameer was rushed to hospital Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says the shooting also resulted in two women being injured. Van Wyk reports: “During the shooting two women aged 31 and 54 and a five- year-old boy were shot and wounded.

“According to reports, the two women were sitting in front of the mentioned address and the five-year-old boy was walking with his father towards a nearby tuckshop, when they were caught between crossfire, hitting the boy in the head and the women in the thigh and lower back respectively, by stray bullets. “Motive is believed to be gang related. The suspects fled on foot. No arrests has been made." The relative added that Ameer underwent an urgent operation to remove the bullet.

The family member says: "The doctors were able to remove the bullet from his head but are now monitoring the swelling of his brain.“ But things took a turn for the worst for the laaitie who was excited to start Grade R next week. And on Tuesday afternoon, Ameer’s family were called to hospital where they were informed by doctors he is brain dead.

The relative adds: “The doctors told us that he is breathing on his own and they will assess him on Wednesday morning to establish if they will switch the machines off. “Ameer was supposed to start Grade R at Manenberg Primary next week and was very excited. “As a family we are devastated and we are making duas.

“He is such a sweet and talkative child we called him ‘bubblebekkie’. “He was so excited to start school next week and now he is in the hospital fighting for his life." INVESTIGATING: Cops on scene Community Police Forum chairperson, Vernon Visagie, says the shooting has sparked outrage in the community