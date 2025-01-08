A LOCAL softball club has been left without a home after the City evicted them from the Jagtershof Sports Ground The Kuils River Cougars Softball Club, a women's team consisting of players aged 15 to 55 years from the community claims that they are being treated unfairly.

COMPETING: Match played at Turfhall stadium The Jagtershof Sports Ground is shared by the Kuils River Rugby Club, Kuils River Cardinals Baseball Club and the Kuils River Cougars Softball Club. However, the City of Cape Town proposed relocating the Kuils River Cougars Softball Club to the Sarepta Sports Ground due to the significant expansion of the rugby and baseball clubs, each with over 300 and 100 members, respectively and claims the facility has become increasingly saturated. DISADVANTAGE: Damage at Sarepta Danielle Witbooi of Cougars said Sarepta Sports Ground is not up to scratch and that leaving the field is a safety risk.

She says: “We had multiple meetings with the City but it was present that those meetings were information sharing meetings and not for consultation. “In Sarepta there are no flood lights, we had to pay Mikro Primary School to practice there in the interim.” The City said that relocating the Softball Club to Sarepta Sport Ground will provide ample space for practice and potential home matches, with the added benefit of 24-hour security and floodlights for night fixtures.