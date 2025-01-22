THE cop who accidentally shot and killed his colleague at a braai walked away with award at the SAPS Provincial Excellence Awards at the weekend. Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Sergeant Marlon Appollis was found guilty of culpable homicide for the death of colleague Sgt David Hoffman and faces a two-year community service sentence for the shooting.

Sergeant David Hoffman died in 2019. pic file Appollis was amongst the series of officers who were acknowledged during the Provincial Excellence Awards held at Century City Conference Centre on 18 January 2025. Colonel Andre Traut said the award was to recognise outstanding dedication, service, and excellence across various categories within the SAPS. In the division of Detective Team of the Year, Appollis and his span, Lieutenant T Colonel CDD van Renen, Sgt CF Fortuin and Sgt CE Conradie were honoured

But mense who learnt of Appollis’ award said they were not happy with the outcome of the sentencing and the fact that he was being praised. Last year, wife of slain Sgt Hoffman, Ashley, took to social media calling for the delay in sentencing to be sped up and asked for justice. She explained to the Cape Argus and social media what had transpired on the fatal day and how it impacted her family.

Sentencing was scheduled for October 2024 and Appollis received two years of community service. Yesterday, Ashley told the Argus that she had to focus on her family and well-being. “I have not seen the awards but I have decided to try and move on,” she said in response.