Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier was present yesterday to hail the school’s dedication and the inspiring stories of its successful slimkoppe.

JOE Slovo Secondary School in Khayelitsha celebrated a remarkable 12.1% increase in its matric pass rate, reaching an impressive 99.3%.

As learners came to learn their individual results, the MEC also touted how the school’s Bachelor’s pass rate more than doubled, from 25.1% in 2023 to 56.2% in 2024.

Joe Slovo Secondary’s 2024 matriculants achieved a total of 41 subject distinctions, with six distinctions in Mathematics (including two candidates with over 90%) and three distinctions in Physical Science.

The school’s Mathematics pass rate increased to 96.0%, from 56.5% in 2023. The Physical Science pass rate increased to 85.2%, from 56.2% in 2023.