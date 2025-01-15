JOE Slovo Secondary School in Khayelitsha celebrated a remarkable 12.1% increase in its matric pass rate, reaching an impressive 99.3%.
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier was present yesterday to hail the school’s dedication and the inspiring stories of its successful slimkoppe.
As learners came to learn their individual results, the MEC also touted how the school’s Bachelor’s pass rate more than doubled, from 25.1% in 2023 to 56.2% in 2024.
Joe Slovo Secondary’s 2024 matriculants achieved a total of 41 subject distinctions, with six distinctions in Mathematics (including two candidates with over 90%) and three distinctions in Physical Science.
The school’s Mathematics pass rate increased to 96.0%, from 56.5% in 2023. The Physical Science pass rate increased to 85.2%, from 56.2% in 2023.
Proud palie Sithyilelo Ntamo says: “Our school was one of the schools in Khayelitsha that have been battling to produce good results.
“Through the dedication and resilience of our educators, we have managed to take the school from the rock bottom of the table to a better position.”