Democrats are racing against the clock to find new leadership candidates after President Joe Biden quit the 2024 race for the White House’s top post on Sunday night. Vice President Kamala Harris is in pole position as the party promised a "transparent and orderly process" to replace the 81-year-old Biden, who bowed out over concerns about his age and capacity to beat Republican Donald Trump in November.

The announcement set off a scramble to confirm a new candidate at the Democratic convention in Chicago on August 19 — and perhaps weeks sooner. Democratic lawmakers and party elders, including at least a third of US senators, some key governors, and Bill and Hillary Clinton, have rallied behind Harris, who also received Biden's endorsement. But many big names — from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his predecessor Nancy Pelosi to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former president Barack Obama — haven’t joined the chorus.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama said. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges." Harris — who is Black and South Asian, and the only woman vice president in US history — appeared to have no immediate rivals.

Potential convention delegates were being told to expect a vote on August 1 to put Harris's name formally atop the ticket. Meanwhile, Trump has slammed Biden as the worst president in the history of the US. Taking to his social media platform, Trump wrote: “Crooked Joe Biden is the worst president, by far, in the history of our nation.