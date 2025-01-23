A KAAPSE vrou made an appearance at Kempton Magistrates Court yesterday after being nabbed by Border Patrol for fraud relating to card-cloning crimes. The Hawks confirmed the arrest of the woman who was in transit yesterday before her next appearance in Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said the woman was arrested on Tuesday. Hani explains: “The Border Police have arrested a 34-year-old suspect at OR Tambo International Airport on charges of Electronic Communications Act and Cybercrimes Act while returning on a Qatar flight. “Immediately after the arrest, the investigation officer was informed about the suspect’s arrest.”

According to information available to the Hawks, Hani said it was reported that between the years 2017 to 2018, the suspect was involved in compromising clients’ card information while she was still employed at a car rental service at the Cape Town International Airport. Hani adds: “Through preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the suspect gave the clients’ banking information to a syndicate who in turn manufactured cloned cards. “The matter was then referred to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for further investigation. The clients suffered financial loss to an amount of R400 000.”