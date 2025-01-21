Cape Town traffic is getting worse after the Mother City was named the ninth most-congested city in the world, according to the 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard. Kaapstad earned this ranking for the second year in a row, however the data shows traffic is 13% worse than it was in the previous year.

The INRIX survey revealed that Capetonians, on average, experience a delay of 94 hours per year, versus the time they would have spent if they were driving during quieter, off-peak periods. This ‘delay’ was 83 hours in 2023. Meanwhile, Istanbul emerged as the most congested city in 2024, ranking first in the survey ahead of New York City, Chicago, Mexico City, London, Paris, Jakarta and Los Angeles. Brisbane, Australia, rounded out the top 10. Cape Town was the only South African city to make the global Top 25, and it fared far worse than its local counterparts, with Johannesburg residents experiencing a delay of 55 hours, followed by Pretoria (45 hours), Durban (35 hours) and Pietermaritzburg (33 hours).

MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert says: “Hours spent in traffic increased in Cape Town by 11 hours despite the City’s R444 million plan to reduce traffic congestion between 2024 and 2027. “As we enter 2025 and employees return from year end breaks and schools and universities start again, many drivers may notice the drastic change to congestion, even on suburban roads.” As more companies abandon hybrid working models, Mzansi’s biggest cities are likely to see an increase in traffic congestion in the coming year.