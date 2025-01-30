AN ELDERLY Dutch-Thai couple who were violently robbed and stranded innie Kaap have been given hope again. The tourists, a 71-year-old Dutchman and a Thai woman aged 57, were attacked and robbed by boewe in Cape Town CBD while sightseeing at the Castle of Good Hope on Monday.

The skelms beat up the vroutjie and stole her moonbag, containing 9000 Euro (R176 000), their passports and jewellery, and dragged her on the floor because she refused to let go. She suffered injuries to her arms and legs. After reporting the case at the Cape Town Central Police Station, they pleaded for help to get back home.

Law Enforcement officials together with members of the public have since reached out to see how they can assist, while it was confirmed the two had made their journey to Pretoria to meet officials. Meanwhile, police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that a 37-year-old suspect was arrested. The couple were staying at a Stellenbosch Guest house and were assisted by worker Latoyah Visagie.

Visagie said she had asked the couple to store their belongings in their safe at the hotel prior to their departure on Monday for Cape Town. She explained the male tourist had managed to meet with the German Embassy while the woman needed to be in Pretoria. Visagie says: “We spoke with the officer from law enforcement and provided the SA number of the couple if they can assist them.

“They are on their way to Pretoria and I made them an appointment for Monday. “I also provided an incident report on what happened and the police report and a copy of the woman’s passport as there is a copy on her cellphone. “Another person, a member of the public also made contact asking if they can assist the couple, if they needed anything.”

The couple were also placed in touch with law enforcement officials and Cape Town Tourism seeing if they could assist. Anyone with further information related to the matter can contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or 021 467 8001. Meanwhile, SANParks reported a drop in robberies over the festive season, across November, December and January.