MAYCO member for Safety and Security JP Smith has blamed a “political hit-squad” for being behind a “smear campaign” in new tender fraud scandal. On Friday afternoon, he and Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Xanthea Limberg had their offices raided by SAPS.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the raid was part of an investigation into the tender fraud matter in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town. Traut said: “Western Cape SAPS Provincial Commercial Crimes investigators descended on the municipality’s offices in Cape Town this morning. Their presence is part of forensic investigations which emanate from a case that is running before courts. Several municipal officials and business owners are facing a myriad of charges that relate to the same investigation.” He said whether the investigations by the commercial crimes detective team is embarking upon now will lead to arrests, remains to be seen.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has requested an urgent briefing with SAPS following the raid. He added: “I note the raid by authorities at the offices of Mayoral Committee members JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, who have informed me they’ve offered full cooperation to the SAPS but have not been made aware of the specific allegations at this stage. “I’ve requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine the necessary further actions once this has been received.”

Late on Friday, Smith release a statement in which he said that he had been tipped off months ago that certain political actors were working against him. Smith said a source informed him that SAPS officers and individuals in opposition parties are out to get him. His statement added “[the source] stated that the originators of this investigation did not believe they would secure any type of conviction outcome from such investigative action, but that their purpose is rather to initiate a “trial by media” and seek to disgrace me publicly“.

He said some of these “political leaks” indicate political involvement in the investigations and named the EFF and ANC as part of the “smear campaign”. He also said that the smear campaign is to hamper his political ambitions ahead of the 2026 local government elections. Smith’s statement continues: “It remains imperative that the DA retains Cape Town and keeps it from scheming and corrupt political parties who collude and connive, and are even referred to as “gangsters” in these recordings by persons featured.“