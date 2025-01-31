IN A victory for Saldanha Bay residents, the Western Cape High Court revealed that the case of missing Joshlin Smith will be heard in their area. Little Joshlin went missing almost a year ago in Diazville, Saldanha.

Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her berk Jacquin Appollis and his friend Steveno van Rhyn have been charged with human trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation, and kidnapping. Judge Gayaat Da Silva Salie on Friday said it was in the interest of the public to move the trial to the Vredenburg Magistrates Court. Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith appeared alone in the dock on Friday in the Western Cape High Court.