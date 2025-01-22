NEARLY five years after a horrific gang hit which was caught on camera, the Western Cape High Court has sentenced three hitmen of the Junky Funky Kids gang to life in the mang. In the shocking murder trial of Achmat Gaffoor, it was revealed that his own uncle, Shakoor, was one of the men who shot and killed him.

The shooting in May 2020 sparked outrage in Lavender Hill when footage showed a toddler walking into the frame as heartless skollies opened fire at close range on their target. This came amid a bloody gang war between the Junky Funky Kids and Flakkas gangs in Lavender Hill, Hillview, Seawinds and surrounding communities. Last year, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that on the day of the murder the victim was walking with his friend, Eathan Schoeman.

The two chommies were standing on the corner of St Blaise and St Barnard streets skarreling for money to buy dagga when they saw a grey hatchback vehicle pass by with a driver and three passengers. They were then gunned down in the street. Shakoor Gaffoor was found guilty along with Riedewan Cedras and Grandall Solomons for the murder, as well as for three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani says the trio were sentenced to life in prison. They were also slapped with five years for the possession of unlicensed firearm and another five years for ammunition. Provincial Head of the Hawks Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato has welcomed the sentence and commended the Investigation team for their work together with the NPA.