CAPE Town welcomed Yuji “Gump” Suzuki on Sunday as he officially arrived at the V&A Waterfront after his epic 6400km journey all the way from Nairobi, Kenya with his rickshaw. After finally reaching his destination, the adventurer was overcome with emotion as mense waved the flags of South Africa and his homeland Japan.

With his enduring spirit and well-natured demeanour, Gump Suzuki has managed to win over many, including a number of South Africans as he travelled across six African countries with his rickshaw over 210 days. He would cover between 30 and 50kms a day throughout his 7-month journey, while editing videos daily. Speaking in his “not good” English, Gump says: “I never imagined that a stage like this could exist, so this stage is all thanks to you.

“Thank you so much from all of my heart. I could never imagine that I would be travelling for seven months.” His journey wasn’t without challenges, including being without electricity to charge his electrical equipment and being hit by a truck twice in Zambia. But he said that the most difficult part of the journey was trekking through the Namibian desert.

He added that South Africa has been a highlight for him, saying: “I absolutely love it here, I love South Africa.” He recounted how the support and hearing cheers from people who would shout his name made him feel welcome. ON TOP OF THE WORLD: Yuji 'Gump' Suzuki He had initially planned to complete his journey at Cape Point, but said that he was unable to due to restrictions prohibiting him entrance with his rickshaw, but that he still made time over the recent days to go visit the Cape of Good Hope nature reserve.