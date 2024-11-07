As Donald Trump declared early victory in the 2024 US presidential election, which secures his return to the White House, an international relations expert cautioned that the development means uncertainty for Africa-US relations. In an interview with IOL, researcher at the Centre for Africa China Studies at University of Johannesburg, Dr Gideon Chitanga, said the immediate aftermath will be uncertainty.

Chitanga highlighted that elevating relations with Africa was not on top of the agenda during campaigns for the elections where Trump went head-to-head with current Vice President and Democrats candidate Kamala Harris. “The immediate aftermath will be uncertainty, until a clear picture of the new Trump Africa policy can emerge. Africa was not a major issue in these elections, and a lot has changed since the last Trump presidency,” said Chitanga. “However, there is a sense in which Trump will continue with his America first nationalist policies which seek maximal realisation for American interests.”

Chitanga said under President Joe Biden, US foreign policy towards Africa was shifting towards emboldened re-engagement, with Biden still expected to visit Angola before he winds up his tenure. Chitanga said the United States elections happened at a time when Western nations are seeking ways to outpace China in its unprecedented efforts in growing ties with Africa. “Certainly, technocrats in Western capitals are searching for ways to out-compete China in Africa, but they do not have a coherent strategy or plan,” said Chitanga.