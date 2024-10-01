An instant porridge producer has recalled all their products following the deaths of three children. Top Score Instant Porridge called for the temporary withdrawal of its product from shelves in South Africa pending an investigation.

This after three children from different families in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, experienced stomach cramps after eating the vanilla-flavoured instant maize porridge. They were taken to a local health centre, where they were sadly pronounced dead. Namib Mills, the Namibian company behind Top Score Instant Porridge, has released a statement regarding the situation. Despite the recall, Marné Bouwer, the senior brand manager, stressed that there is currently no evidence connecting their product to these tragic incidents.

“First and foremost, the loss of life, especially of young children, is a tragedy, and our deepest condolences go out to the families and communities affected. “While there is currently no evidence linking our product to this unfortunate event, we are taking the matter very seriously,” she said. According to the Namib Mills website, the instant porridge is made with 99% natural ingredients and is enriched with various vitamins.

Bouwer confirmed to the Daily Voice that they have decided to temporarily withdraw all Top Score Instant Porridge products from the market “as a precaution” while an investigation is conducted. “We are cooperating fully with all relevant authorities and have also initiated our own internal investigation to ensure complete transparency,” she added. In response to the situation, major retailer Spar has suspended all sales of the porridge in its stores.

In a communication, Spar provincial division managing director Siyolo Dick said: “As a precaution we require you to remove all products from this line from your shelves until we receive the forensic details and laboratory test results.” Mkhululi Ndamase, spokesperson for the MEC of Health, Ntandokazi Capa, directed inquiries about the children’s deaths to SAPS. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed an inquest has been opened for investigation.