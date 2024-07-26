South African Police Service (SAPS) and Department of Correctional Services officers have seized numerous smokkeled items including PlayStation consoles, cellphones and TVs during a raid at Johannesburg Correctional Centre, also known as Sun City. The raid happened on Wednesday night, led by Department of Correctional Services head, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale.

Speaking to journalists during the raid, Thobakgale said correctional services officials must provide answers. “Firstly, we start with unit managers. In every unit, there is a unit manager who now needs to account for what we found here. The second thing is to tighten security especially around the movement (that is) movements to court, movements to hospitals and even movements inside the centre,” he said. “It is difficult to search. Most of these offenders what they do, they hide contraband in objects where you will not think they will hide them. Others will hide them inside television sets, that is why we have taken them. We have to unscrew and see what is inside.