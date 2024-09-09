Hundreds of people participated in the annual DeafSA Western Cape 5km Silent Walk, a Deaf awareness initiative to bridge the gap between the deaf and the hearing. The event was a tenth of its kind hosted by the DeafSA Western Cape, starting at their offices in Hemlock Street, Newlands on Saturday.

Non-deaf persons were given earplugs to experience what it's like for Deaf participants. DeafSA Western Cape Provincial Director Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed said the walk was started in 2014, and this year saw 360 participants taking part. “There are two aims: I would like the hearing to feel what it's like being deaf for one hour during the walk with earplugs; and to celebrate the National Month of Deaf People which happens every year in September,” he said.

Mohamed said 80% of the participants were joining for the first time. The event also included a raffle with prizes. Also participating were Social Development MEC Jaco Londt, Cultural Affairs and Sports MEC Ricardo MacKenzie, and Western Cape Provincial Legislature Speaker Daylin Mitchell.