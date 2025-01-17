NOOO! This was the last word of alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman as he came face-to-face with his killers before being gunned down, the George Magistrates Court has heard. The statement by a car guard stationed at Garden Route Mall, was read into the record yesterday and lifted the lid on what transpired during Lifman’s final moments alive as murder-accused Gert Bezuidenhout and Johannes Hendrik Jacobs returned to court for the much-anticipated bail hearing.

Gert Bezuidenhout and Johannes Jacobs. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Lifman died in a hail of bullets at the Garden Route Mall in George on 3 November. Shortly after the shooting which was captured on CCTV cameras, cops busted the duo. Just days after the shooting, Lifman’s close friend and alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen claimed that Bezuidenhout, who is also known as “Johnny”, was the righthand man of PPA Security shareholder Alwyn Landman and said he was known to do Landman’s bidding. At the time, PPA management explained that the duo had only done contract work for the popular security company and denied any involvement in Lifman’s murder.

During court proceedings Lifman’s chommies, namely Donkie and Andre Naude along with Booysen’s son, Joel, were seen in the public gallery as the State and defence teams read out their affidavits. In a statement by investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Dirk van Reenen it was revealed that Lifman had travelled with friends to George on 31 October. Several days later while his friends went to play golf, Lifman informed then that he was taking the blue Ford Raptor and went to the Mall.

Van Reenen stated that camera footage inside the mall showed Lifman shopping at Studio 88 and left the winkel with two shopping bags. He explained he was not being followed inside the mall but the investigation revealed that barely a minute after he had parked the gunmen arrived in a white VW Polo and waited for him. In a statement by the car guard he explained he spotted a white male walking across the parking lot and the left passenger door of a white VW Polo was slightly open.