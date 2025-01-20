WYNBERG police are probing the murder of a homeless man who is believed to have to been stabbed to death while sleeping under a tree. The hartseer family of Ronald Muller, 43, says they are in disbelief at the brutal attack which led to his death.

DECEASED: Ronald Mulder A 49-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, says the friendly man who was known to roam the streets of Wynberg would not harm a fly as they question what led up this. She explains he is originally from Ottery, but took to the streets as he struggled with his drug addiction. The family member says: “He was last seen by the family over Christmas and New Year’s when he came home.

“He comes and goes all the time, but last year he changed his life and started serving the Lord and was at home for a long time before he left again. “He is unmarried and doesn't have children and spent his days doing odd jobs or helping the aunties carry sakkies to the taxi rank. “As a youngster, he was known to work on the taxis."

The relative explains as word spread that the body of an unidentified male had been found under a tree near Ottery Road on Saturday they feared it could be him. Moments later their worst fears were confirmed when another relative went to the crime scene. The vrou adds: "I saw the message on the Sniper chat group. Another relative went to the scene and I was hoping it was not him. But then I got the call and I just knew.

“The crime scene was very emotional because we found that he was stabbed three times in the heart, in his side and in his stomach. “His eyes and mouth were open and he had a look of fear on his face. His final moments must have been traumatic. We were told that it appears he was attacked in his sleep.” “Ronald was a gentle person and would never even hurt a fly. We don't know what led up to this but we pray that God will reveal the truth ."

Ronald’s family says they broke down in tears on Sunday morning when detectives from Wynberg SAPS visited them to tell them the suspects had been caught. The woman adds: ‘We just broke down the detectives vowed they would catch them and they did. We want to thank Wynberg Saps for their amazing work.“ Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirms the arrest.