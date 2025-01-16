COURT documents have lifted the lid on the ailing health of the alleged hitman for Ralph Stanfield who warned he would die in Pollsmoor Prison. A week after allegations arose that Abraham Wilson was beaten to death by officials from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), an affidavit he filed at Cape Town Magistrates Court in December revealed he also suffered a heart attack in custody.

Wilson, who was bust alongside alleged 28s gang boss Stanfield, was set to stand trial for a botched hit on the son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. According to the State’s case, Wilson was behind a shooting in March 2023 where shots were fired at Joel’s vehicle. While Joel walked away unscathed in the initial shooting, he was later injured in another shooting in Green Point. While DCS officials deny he was beaten, saying instead that he collapsed, it was revealed that a new affidavit by an eye witness will be used in the bail hearings of his co-accused this week.

Pollsmoor Prison According to his original affidavit, he was first busted in November 2023 and taken to Mfuleni SAPS where he was allegedly asked by cops to give incriminating information about Ralph. Wilson also states that in July 2024 when his prison cell was raided, he was told to lay on a cold concrete floor and informed officials he was in extreme pain but was ignored. But later that day, he suffered a heart attack. He attacked the bad healthcare at the prison and warned his incarceration would lead to his death.

His affidavit read: “The sheer negligence and failure to prioritise my constitutional rights at Pollsmoor Prison could have led to my untimely death.” During court proceedings, it was revealed that the bail hearings could not commence as the interpreters had not yet translated all the affidavits. Wilson’s lawyer, Advocate Peter Mashala, vented his frustrations at the delays and revealed that the affidavits were given on 13 December.