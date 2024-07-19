An airport has come under fire for an ill-worded and seemingly offensive security notice, singling out Muslim women’s head coverings. The Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha announced via Facebook that as part of security measures, persons wearing any kind of headgear including hijabs will undergo a physical search from now on.

It said searches can be conducted in an enclosed area, upon request. “We appreciate your cooperation in ensuring a secure travel experience for all.” Travellers were advised that proceeding through any security screening would require them to remove any headgear. These included caps, hats, kippah, kufi, and hoody.

‘Badly-worded’ notice: Headgear. Picture: facebook “It is mandatory for all individuals wearing headwraps, hijabs, burkas or niqabs to undergo a physical search, and any fixed headgear will undergo a pat down.” A disclaimer at the bottom of the attached poster stated that the International Civil Aviation Organisation security protocol did not target people based on their “race, gender, attire, religion, look or place of origin”. But activist Moeshfieka Botha says the wording used seemed to target a particular group, namely Muslims.

“It literally mentions hijabs, burqas or niqabs - ALL dress codes for Muslim women. Why not include a nun's habit or a Sikh’s turban? Why not use more inclusionary wording and just state religious head coverings? Why specifically target female Islamic attire?” As a frequent traveller who wears a hijab, she said she doesn't mind being patted down by a woman official, but saw no reason for the removal of the hijab which takes time and care to put into place again. “The impracticality of having every Muslim woman remove her hijab (even in a private area) is a logistical nightmare that I don't think ACSA is equipped to deal with.”