LENTEGEUR crimefighters have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute a commission of inquiry into gang violence on the Cape Flats amid a spate of shootings over the last week. Hundreds of cops descended on Lentegeur over the weekend amid a raging gang war between the Fancy Boys and Americans which has seen seven people being shot in just one week.

The shocking shootings which started on 10 January saw two children being struck as heartless skollies open fire in the streets. In the first incident, a six-year-old meisie was struck in Skilpadbessie Street. The shooting was captured on a cellphone camera showing a large group of men firing shots at each other, as scared residents rush to get into their homes as skote ring out.

Cape Flats crime fighter Michael Jacobs At the time, local Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Michael Jacobs told the Daily Voice that a turf war had erupted between the two gangs after it was reported that the Fancy Boys had embarked on a hostile takeover of the turf belonging to the Americans gang. Three days, later cops were again called to Lentegeur after gunmen opened fire from a taxi. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, says during the shooting at about 1pm on Monday on the corners of Tritonia and Silvia streets, two adult males died.

He reports: “Two adult males between the, aged 26 and 35, died after they sustained bullet wounds to their upper bodies. “Both were declared deceased at the scene by the medical personnel. Two more victims were hit and hospitalised with serious injuries to the body. “Preliminary investigation suggest that the assailants, travelling in a white Quantum minibus, drove towards the victims when about three of them disembarked the vehicle and opened fire on the victims.’

Jacobs explained a community meeting was called on Wednesday which was attended by various ministers including Ian Cameron to call for an intervention. Jacobs says: ‘We came out clearly that forces were needed to stabilise the area and we asked for a commission on enquiry be instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa into the gang violence in Lentegeur and the Cape Flats. “The next day we hosted a prayer walk as residents pleaded for gangs to put down their guns.

President Cyril Ramaphosa On Friday, Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith accompanied Metro Police and Law Enforcement officers as they crackdown on gangs. He adds: “We have redirected 100 of our officers into the area, to assist our SAPS with their stabilisation efforts. “But many communities are suffering the same. Together we discussed how we can increase our efforts in this community and others, instead of just running around each time in the wake and aftermath of such gang terror.