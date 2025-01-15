MAYCO member for safety and security JP Smith has vowed to assist the family of slain Delft teen, Bronwin van Willigh, get justice for their daughter. Smith visited the grieving family of the 18-year-old,, along with ward councillor Michelle Adonis on Monday as two of her alleged killers made their first appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court.

The friendly teen was shot and killed in a drive-by on Junker Street shortly before 9pm on 8 January while standing at a winkel to buy bread for her ouma. At the time, her family explained the meisie, who was set to start as a Grade 11 pupil at Delft High School this year, was declared dead on the scene. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk reported that after the shooting, cops found the vehicle used in the attack abandoned.

Further investigations revealed that the vehicle had been hijacked in Bishop Lavis in July 2024. Police later arrested two men, aged 21 and 23, who have since been remanded in custody. JP Smith meets with family of slain teen Speaking to the Daily Voice, Smith explains they have extended a helping hand to the grieving family to help bury the teen as well.

He says: "I visited the family amid a request for help from the local councillor. “I spoke to the family and we are assisting with trauma counselling. “We were informed that there are financial challenges with the funeral so we have made an application to the Mayor’s fund to assist.