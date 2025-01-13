LEARNERS across the Cape Flats will be looking smart for the first day of school, thanks to the National Coloured Congress (NCC). Yesterday, girls and boys from Mitchells Plain lined up at the annual Back2School haircut day to have their hare uitgeblow for school on Wednesday, thanks to the help of community and NCC members.

Each child was also uitgesort with a stationery pack as a gift. HELPFUL: Igshaan Beckett The back to school hair day took place at the house of Exco Ward 82 organiser, Igshaan Beckett in Tafelsig. He said that the initiative has been running for five years and the motivation behind it is to help parents save money.

Igshaan says: “We do this at the end of the school holidays. We got all the wards across the Western Cape involved. Everyone has different days, but I prefer doing it on a Sunday before school starts. SALON READY: Aunties doing hare IN LINE: Kids waiting their turn for their hair to be done “The boys are getting their haircuts and the girls are getting their hair blown and flat ironed. “The girls just need to ensure that they wash their hair before coming to have their hair done because it is hygienically important that their hair are clean.”

“We put a post out in our groups and the different community members spread the word and brought the children in and around Mitchells Plain.” Thankful parent Camiela Titus said: “Dis iets goed wat die NCC doen, for the mums who panic and the children who don’t want to understand. But they should appreciate what they are getting and think of their parents who don’t always have.” “If they had to go to school just like that [without having their hair done] they would’ve panicked because there is no money.